Rutland Barracks / Disorderly Conduct / Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B4000597                                                   

TROOPER: Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 01/22/2023 at 2024 hours

LOCATION: 476 Holiday Drive, Rutland Town

 

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct / Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

 

ACCUSED: Justin Gordon

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time , Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a disorderly male at the Cortina Inn, located at 476 Holiday Drive. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Justin Gordon 39, of Rutland Town. While attempting to take Gordon into custody he assaulted Troopers. Gordon was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Gordon was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Disorderly Conduct and Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: March, 13, 2023 at 1000 hours

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

 

