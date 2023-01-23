Submit Release
News Search

There were 411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,670 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI & Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1000460

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Conway                             

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/22/2023 at 2216 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5 near River Road in Putney, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Brandon Olson

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinsdale, NH

 

Summary of Incident:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 5 in the Town of Putney (Windham County), Vermont.

 

Vermont State Police investigation revealed that the operator, 41-year-old Brandon Olson, had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Further investigation revealed that before Olson's crash, he had been operating with his juvenile son inside the vehicle.

 

Olson was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on February 7, 2023, at 1000 hours to answer the above charges.

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI & Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.