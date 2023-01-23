Westminster Barracks / DUI & Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B1000460

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Conway

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01/22/2023 at 2216 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5 near River Road in Putney, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Brandon Olson

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinsdale, NH

Summary of Incident:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 5 in the Town of Putney (Windham County), Vermont.

Vermont State Police investigation revealed that the operator, 41-year-old Brandon Olson, had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Further investigation revealed that before Olson's crash, he had been operating with his juvenile son inside the vehicle.

Olson was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on February 7, 2023, at 1000 hours to answer the above charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.