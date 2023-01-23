New Haven Barracks: DUI / NEGLIGENT OPERATION / RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

DUI CRASH

CASE#: 23B5000240

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley, Tpr. Brandon Slaney, Tpr. Mae Murdock

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 1/21/2023 - 2046 hours

STREET: Leicester-Whiting Road

TOWN: Leicester

WEATHER: Cold & Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Partially snowy

VEHICLE #1

ACCUSED OPERATOR: Storm Brown

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

VICTIM: Pamela Gates

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT? UNOCCUPIED

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

VEHICLE #1 YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE #1 MAKE: SAAB

VEHICLE #1 MODEL: 9-3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 1/21/23 at approximately 2046 hours Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were called to a report of a single vehicle crash into a house on Leicester-Whiting Road at the intersection of Memoe Road. Upon arrival the operator, Storm Brown, showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Brown was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Addison County on 02/07/2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of DUI (REFUSAL), Negligent Operation, and Reckless Endangerment.

Troopers were assisted by Brandon Fire Department, Brandon Rescue, and Leicester Service Central Towing.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: ADDISON COUNTY

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/07/2023 @ 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.