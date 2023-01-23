New Haven Barracks: DUI / NEGLIGENT OPERATION / RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DUI CRASH
CASE#: 23B5000240
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley, Tpr. Brandon Slaney, Tpr. Mae Murdock
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 1/21/2023 - 2046 hours
STREET: Leicester-Whiting Road
TOWN: Leicester
WEATHER: Cold & Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Partially snowy
VEHICLE #1
ACCUSED OPERATOR: Storm Brown
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT
VICTIM: Pamela Gates
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT? UNOCCUPIED
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
VEHICLE #1 YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE #1 MAKE: SAAB
VEHICLE #1 MODEL: 9-3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected Minor Injuries
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 1/21/23 at approximately 2046 hours Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were called to a report of a single vehicle crash into a house on Leicester-Whiting Road at the intersection of Memoe Road. Upon arrival the operator, Storm Brown, showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Brown was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Addison County on 02/07/2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of DUI (REFUSAL), Negligent Operation, and Reckless Endangerment.
Troopers were assisted by Brandon Fire Department, Brandon Rescue, and Leicester Service Central Towing.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: ADDISON COUNTY
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/07/2023 @ 1230 hours
