Submit Release
News Search

There were 409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,609 in the last 365 days.

Drummond to work with OSBI in investigation of Swadley's scandal

OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 22, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced today that his office will assume responsibility working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) in the probe of potential wrongdoing involving the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation and Swadley’s Bar-B-Q.

“This case includes allegations of fraud involving millions of dollars in taxpayer funds,” Drummond said. “Beginning immediately, my office will join with the OSBI to thoroughly investigate this matter. The Office of Attorney General is the appropriate entity to determine if the findings merit prosecution and, if they do, to prosecute any wrongdoers. One of my top priorities in this office is to end the culture of corruption and scandal. Oklahomans deserve true accountability in government.”

The change came after conversations between Drummond and Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna. She has since directed the OSBI to disclose the investigation to the Office of the Attorney General.

Swadley’s entered into an exclusive contract in March 2020 with the state Department of Tourism and Recreation to provide restaurants at five state parks. In 2021, two additional state parks were added to the contract; one park was later removed.

The state canceled its contract with Swadley’s in April 2022 following allegations of fraudulent activity and improper bidding practices. During the same month, Tourism and Recreation Director Jerry Winchester resigned from the agency and the state filed suit against Swadley’s for breach of contract. In all, Swadley’s received $16.7 million from the state to renovate and operate restaurants at selected state parks. 

You just read:

Drummond to work with OSBI in investigation of Swadley's scandal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.