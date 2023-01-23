Dengue Vaccine Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

Major Players operating in the dengue vaccine market include Sanofi Pasteur, Biological E. Limited, Merck & Co., Inc. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dengue Vaccine Market Value and CAGR

The Dengue Vaccine Market was valued at USD 375 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,309 Million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2027.

Dengue fever is a viral illness that is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions of the world and is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito. Dengue is the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne disease in the world, with an estimated 390 million new cases each year. As there is currently no specific treatment for dengue, vaccination is the most effective method of disease control.



Dengue Vaccine Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The market for dengue vaccine is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the rising prevalence of dengue fever, the rising awareness of the importance of vaccination, and the efforts of governments and health organisations to control the disease's spread. Governments and funding agencies are expected to increase their support for the development of new vaccines and the expansion of vaccination programmes in dengue-endemic nations, which is expected to benefit the market.

Despite this, the dengue vaccine market faces a number of risks and obstacles. The potential for vaccine resistance to develop, as has occurred with other vaccines, is a significant threat. In addition, the high cost of dengue vaccines may restrict their availability in developing nations where the disease is prevalent. Additionally, there is a chance of supply chain disruptions because a variety of factors, such as political unrest, natural disasters, and pandemics, can disrupt the production and distribution of vaccines.



Dengue Vaccine Market Key players

Major Players operating in the dengue vaccine market include Sanofi Pasteur, Panacea Biotec, Biological E. Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.



Dengue Vaccine Market Segmentations

By End-user

• hospitals pharmacies

• Government Institutions

• Private Institutions



