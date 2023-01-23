EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine Academic Staff Member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Amber Eker Bakkaloğlu Represented EMU at a Workshop

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine academic staff member and Accreditation Processes Coordinator Assoc. Prof. Dr. Amber Eker Bakkaloğlu represented Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine at the Workshop on Establishing the 2026 Medical Education National Core Program organized by the National Deans Council of Turkey.

Stating that they will contribute to the work for three years, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bakkaloğlu emphasized that the national core program of medical education is a guide created to ensure the standardization of the increasing number of medical programs in Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and to bring up qualified graduates of medicine.

Underlining that compliance with the national core education program is considered an essential criterion for the accreditation of medical programs, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bakkaloğlu stated that the medical specialty exam has also started to be held in accordance with the content of the said guide. Adding that students are now more conscious when choosing a medical program and they turn to accredited institutions with these standards, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bakkaloğlu emphasized that the International Joint Medicine Program carried out by EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty with Marmara University is the only medical program in the TRNC constantly revised by taking these standards into account. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bakkaloğlu also put forth that EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine Dean Prof. Dr. Nahide Gökçora contributed to the creation of the 2020 guide, which is currently in use.