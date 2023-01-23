EMU Faculty of Business and Economics Continues to Offer Turkish-Medium Master’s Programs in Nicosia with Its Strong Academic Staff

Master's Programs, with or without thesis, in the fields of Business Management, Managerial Economics, Banking and Finance, Financial Economics and Gender Studies, conducted in Nicosia by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Business and Economics since the 2012-2013 Academic Year, continues to accept students in the new term. In addition to the aforementioned programs, the Investment Evaluation and Project Finance Specialization Certificate program offered by the EMU Faculty of Business and Economics, Banking and Finance Department within the framework of a cooperation agreement with Queens University of Canada, is offered to students as part of the programs offered in Nicosia. The courses conducted by the academic staff who have both academic and sectoral knowledge in the public, private sector or banking fields offer opportunities to those who wish to improve themselves in the aforesaid fields. Courses in Nicosia will be given at Atatürk Teachers Academy between 18:00 and 21:00 on weekdays.

Amongst the Best in the World

EMU is the only university from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to be listed in the field of Business and Economics in the Field Rankings published by Times Higher Education (THE), the publisher of university rankings that are widely referenced in the world. It is worth mentioning that amongst the universities of Cyprus and the Republic of Turkey, EMU appears within the second band. In the said list featuring 13 universities from the Republic of Turkey, Bilkent University and Koç University have been listed in the 176-200 band and share the first place, while EMU, which is in the 201-250 band, appears within the second place. Sabancı University, which is in the 301-400 band, has been listed in the third place. EMU Faculty of Business and Economics, which is among the top in the world in the field of Business and Economics, awaits its new students for the Faculty’s master’s programs in Nicosia.

What Should Those Who Want to Apply Do?

Applications to Master's Programs can be made online at http://emu.edu.tr/applyonline. To apply to the said programs, Bachelor's degree diploma, official transcript and identity card/passport documents must be scanned and uploaded to the online application system. In addition, the submission of the CV and letter of intent (short information about the reason for applying to the program and areas of interest) help the application to be examined in more detail. For detailed information about the application, programs and fees, you can visit http://grad.emu.edu.tr. At the same time, detailed information about the programs can be obtained at the website http://fbe.emu.edu.tr/tr/lefkosa-programlari or from the EMU Faculty of Business and Economics phone number 630 12 81.