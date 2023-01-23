Polymer Foam Market to Reach USD 157.63 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.73%

Companies covered in the polymer foam market are Synthos, Sekisui Alveo, KANEKA CORPORATION, Toray, BASF SE, Sealed Air, Arkema, Armacell International and more players profiled

Polymer Foam Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 7.73% 2027 Value Projection USD 157.63 Billion Base Year 2019 Polymer Foam Market Size in 2019 USD 114.88 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 135 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Age- Group, By Distribution Channel, By Region Polymer Foam Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand from High-income Groups to Favor Growth Rising Number of Wealthy Population to Boost Market Expansion

Segmentation-

Growing Demand for Bedding Products Spurs Polyurethane Segment

On the basis of type, the market is classified into polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane (PU), polystyrene (PS), and others. The polyurethane segment will dominate due to increasing demand for bedding products and viscoelastic foam for making mattresses.

Rise in Residential Constructional Activities Surge demand in Building & Construction Segment

In terms of application, the market is categorized into packaging, furniture, appliances, automotive, building & construction, and apparel. The building & construction segment will gain traction due to a rise in residential constructional activities to make building designs classier.

Report Coverage

The report provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market's growth. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact the market. Adopting strategies by major players to introduce partnerships, collaboration, and new products will contribute to the market's growth.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Stress Levels among the Students and Working Class to Stimulate Product Demand

The rise in the global geriatric population has surged the demand for memory foam-based bedding products such as cushions and mattresses. Another reason that surged the need for the product is the increasing stress level among students and working-class individuals to relax muscle strain. Meanwhile, due to its non-biodegradable nature, it could hamper the polymer foam market growth.

Regional Insights

Growing Awareness about Energy Security Nurtures Growth in North America

Asia Pacific held a significant polymer foam market share and is expected to lead the global market during the projection period due to the increased disposable income and rising demand from various applications such as construction and packaging.

Europe has projected remarkable growth across regions during the forecast period due to the growing demand for the product in furniture and packaging applications for better interior design.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to contribute to sluggish growth due to the lack of production of foams across the regions to meet the local demand.

Competitive Landscape



Partnerships among Renowned Companies to Grow Its Client Base

Leading companies will likely invest in R&D activities, technological advancements, and product rollouts to expand their geographical presence. With soaring investments in innovation and advanced design, stakeholders could inject funds into mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Polymer Foam Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Industry Developments:

March 2019: Sika AG acquired Belineco LLC with an aim to develop and manufacture polyurethane foams to grow its client base.

