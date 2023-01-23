Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

Honeywell International, Inc., Saab AB, Thales Group, and Leonardo S.p.A. are some of the leading companies in this industry.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Value and CAGR

Air traffic control equipment refers to a variety of devices and systems that are used to manage and monitor air traffic in the airspace surrounding airports and other airfields. This equipment, which includes radar systems, communication tools, and computer systems, is used to make sure that the plane runs safely and efficiently.

The global air traffic control market was worth $9.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to be worth $12.18 billion by 2028, growing at a 4.2% CAGR from 2020 to 2028.

The global air traffic control equipment market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to rising air travel demand and the need to modernize and upgrade existing air traffic control systems. The market is also growing because more people are using satellite-based navigation systems and more automation and high-tech air traffic control systems are being used.

Because of the region's large number of airports and rising demand for air travel, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for air traffic control equipment. North America, Europe, and Latin America are also important markets for air traffic control equipment.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details. https://douglasinsights.com/air-traffic-control-equipment-market



Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors may contribute to the growth of the air traffic control (ATC) equipment market. This includes the following:

Increasing air travel demand: As more people fly, there is a greater need for efficient ATC systems to manage the increasing volume of air traffic.

Infrastructure Development: The construction of new airports and the expansion of existing airports can both drive ATC equipment demand.

Because of the development of new technologies like drones and self-driving planes, new ATC systems and equipment are being put in place to accommodate them.

Government regulations and safety concerns: Governments around the world are enforcing stricter air travel regulations, which may necessitate the upgrade or replacement of ATC equipment. Furthermore, the need to improve aviation safety may drive demand for ATC equipment.

Economic Growth: As economies around the world expand, so does air travel, which can drive demand for ATC equipment.



Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Keyplayers

Honeywell International, Inc., Saab AB, Thales Group, and Leonardo S.p.A. are some of the leading companies in this industry.



Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Segmentations

By Application

• Communication

• Navigation

• Surveillance

• Automation

By Offerings

• Hardware

• Software &Solutions

• Services

By Sector

• Commercial

• Military & Defense

By Airspace

• Air Route Traffic Control Centers (Artcc)

• Terminal Radar Approach Control (Tracon)

• Air Traffic Control Tower (Atct)

• Remote Tower

By Airport Size

• Large

• Medium

• Small



Reasons Why You Should Buy This Report

• The Air Traffic Control Equipment Market report is a compilation of data from different sources and has been put together in a way that makes it easy for the reader to understand.

• It covers a wide range of topics, including Air Traffic Control Equipment Market current trends, market size, and forecasted growth.

• The Air Traffic Control Equipment Market report provides valuable insights that can help you make informed decisions about your business. The data is accurate and up-to-date, so you can trust the information presented.

• This Air Traffic Control Equipment Market report is an excellent resource for business owners who are looking to gain an understanding of the market landscape and potential opportunities.

• It will help you identify growth sectors and predict future trends of Air Traffic Control Equipment Market



Table of content

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot



3 . AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL EQUIPMENT – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Offerings

3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sector

3.7.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Airspace

3.7.5 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Airport Size

3.7.6 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis



6 . GLOBAL AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview by Application

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Application

6.4 Communication Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.5 Navigation Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.6 Surveillance Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.7 Automation Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

..toc continued...



Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/air-traffic-control-equipment-market



Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us



About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.



Office-

Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,

Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man

Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com

Telephone - +44 7624 248772

Web- douglasinsights.com/



Nimble Tech