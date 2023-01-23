New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Value and CAGR

New-energy vehicles have evolved over time as a result of technological advancements. These new energy vehicles now have newer electronics for various functions and functionality that are powered by the vehicle's battery pack. Our sensor technology ensures that your electric vehicles are safe and reliable. During development and testing, continuously monitor the load, temperature, and displacement of the batteries and housing. We stand behind everything we create and work with your engineers to develop the best testing and manufacturing solutions for your products.

The global electric vehicle sensor market is expected to be worth $8.5 billion by 2021. The market is expected to be worth US$ 37.5 billion by 2029, with demand increasing at a 16.8% CAGR. By 2029, position sensors are expected to account for more than 39% of the total electric sensor market.



New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The market for new energy vehicles (NEVs) is rapidly expanding, owing to growing concerns about climate change and air pollution, as well as favourable government policies and incentives. This growth is driving up demand for sensors and other NEV components like batteries, electric motors, and charging infrastructure. Increasing interest in electric vehicles Demand for NEVs is expected to rise as more consumers become aware of the environmental and economic benefits of electric vehicles.

The NEV sensor market also faces some risks and challenges. These are some examples: High upfront costs: Despite the long-term cost savings of owning a NEV, the upfront costs for some consumers can be prohibitively high. Limited charging infrastructure: In some areas, charging infrastructure may be lacking, making it difficult for NEV owners to recharge their vehicles. Range anxiety: Some consumers may be hesitant to switch to a NEV due to concerns about the vehicle's limited range.



New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Keyplayers

Denso Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Ams AG, STMicroelectronics, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Sensata Technologies Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Kohshin Electric Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, LEM, TE Connectivity, Melexis are some of the major key players.

New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Segmentations

Segment by Type

• Temperature Sensors

• Current Sensors

• Position Sensors

• Pressure Sensors

• Others

Segment by Application

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle



Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Temperature Sensors

1.2.3 Current Sensors

1.2.4 Position Sensors

1.2.5 Pressure Sensors

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 New Energy Vehicle Sensor Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 New Energy Vehicle Sensor Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 New Energy Vehicle Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Dynamics

2.3.1 New Energy Vehicle Sensor Industry Trends

2.3.2 New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Drivers

2.3.3 New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Challenges

2.3.4 New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top New Energy Vehicle Sensor Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top New Energy Vehicle Sensor Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Sensor Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by New Energy Vehicle Sensor Revenue

3.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by New Energy Vehicle Sensor Revenue in 2021

3.5 New Energy Vehicle Sensor Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players New Energy Vehicle Sensor Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into New Energy Vehicle Sensor Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 New Energy Vehicle Sensor Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Sensor Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 New Energy Vehicle Sensor Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Sensor Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

…TOC to be continued…



