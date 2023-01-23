Mussel Oil And Powder Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mussel Oil And Powder Market Value and CAGR

Mussel oil is a byproduct of mussel processing that is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to a variety of health benefits. Mussel powder is produced by grinding dried mussels into a fine powder and is used in a variety of products due to its nutritional value and potential health benefits. In 2022, the global mussel oil & powder market was worth USD 156 million.

The projected CAGR for the Mussel Oil & Powder market from 2023 to 2029 is 5.5%. Because of the numerous healthy nutrients found in green-lipped mussels, the global mussel oil and powder market value is increasing. Anti-inflammatory nutrients like chondroitin sulphate and omega-3 fatty acids, for example, are abundant in green-lipped mussels.



Mussel Oil And Powder Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The perceived health benefits of these products, which may include reducing inflammation and joint pain, improving heart health, and aiding in weight loss, are likely to drive the market for them. Increased consumer demand for natural and alternative remedies, rising awareness of the health benefits of marine-based products, and increased availability of mussel oil and powder products through online and brick-and-mortar retail channels are all factors that may support the growth of the mussel oil and powder market.

There are also several threats to the growth of the mussel oil and powder market. One potential risk is regulatory uncertainty, which arises from the fact that the safety and effectiveness of these products have not been fully established. Furthermore, mussel oil and powder products may be contaminated or adulterated with other ingredients, raising quality and purity concerns. Finally, competition from other marine-based supplements or alternative remedies that provide similar health benefits may have an impact on the market.



Mussel Oil And Powder Market Keyplayers

Waitaki Bio, Bio-Mer Ltd, Nature’s Range, Aroma NZ Ltd., Great HealthWorks, Blackmores Group, Henry, Blooms Health Products, MOXXOR LLC, Lovely Health Ltd., Xtend-Life are some of the major key players.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details: https://douglasinsights.com/mussel-oil-and-powder-market



Mussel Oil And Powder Market Segmentations

By Form:

• Oil

• Powder

By Grade:

• Food

• Cosmetic

• Pharmaceutical

By Application:

• Processed Food

• Beauty & Cosmetics

• Biopharmaceuticals

• Dietary Supplements

• Pet Food & Veterinary

By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Pharmacy

• E-commerce

• Retail Stores



