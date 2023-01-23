Top News: Atmospheric Water Generators Market to Hit $6,214.9 Bn by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies operating in the atmospheric water generator market are SUEZ S.A., Ebara Corporation, Aqseptence Group, and Panasonic Corporation. and many players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, The global atmospheric water generators market is expected to touch USD 6,214.9 million by 2027 on account of the rising demand for potable water and the decline in the availability of freshwater. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report “Global Atmospheric Water Generators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Cooling Condensation and Desiccant Based), By Application (Industrial, Commercial and Household), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 1,940.8 million and will rise at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2020 and 2027.

Most Important Features in this Report:

1. Detailed market study of the atmospheric water generator market

2. Changing industry competitive landscape

3. Detailed competitive categorization

4. Historical, current, and forecast market size in quantity and value

5. Recent industry trends and developments

6. The atmospheric water generator Market’s Competitive Landscape Key Players’ Strategies and Product Portfolio

7. Segments/Regions Showing Promising Growth a Neutral Perspective on the Performance.

Some of the Key Players of the Atmospheric Water Generators Market include:

Water-Gen Ltd. (North Carolina, USA)

Akvosphere (West Bengal, India)

Drinkable Air Technologies (Florida, USA)

Eshara Water (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

Water Technologies International, Inc. (Florida, USA)

Clean Wave Products (USA)

Atmospheric Water Generator, LLC (Florida, USA)

GENAQ Technologies S.L. (Lucena, Spain)

Zhongling Xinquan (Fujian) Air Drinking Water Technology Co., Ltd. (Fujian Province, China)

Atlantis Solar (New York, USA)

Island Sky Corporation (Florida, USA)

WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd. (Maharashtra, India)

Dew Point Manufacturing (British Columbia, Canada)

PlanetsWater Ltd. (London, U.K.)

Ebara Corporation

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 18.1% 2027 Value Projection USD 6,214.9 Million Base Year 2019 Atmospheric Water Generators Market Size in 2019 USD 1,340.8 Million Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 100 Segments Covered By Application and Regional Atmospheric Water Generators Market Growth Drivers increasing Water Scarcity Further Propels Demand for AWS, Augmenting Growth Cooling Condensation Segment Held Largest Share In The Global Market

Drivers & Restraints-

The advent of Smart Technology into Water Generators to Add Impetus

The rise in industrialization and urbanization have led machines to overpower natural habitats. A decline in freshwater sources has been observed so as to provide more space for new buildings and recreational spaces. The decline in the level of freshwater sources, coupled with the increasing industrialization and urbanization are the key factors promoting the atmospheric water generators market growth. Besides this, the stringent regulations imposed on environment and water safety will also aid in favor of the market.

An increase in demand for clean water owing to the rise in population is also projected to fuel the market growth. However, stringent government regulations on the production of water-using generators are acting as a major restraint for market growth.

However, the rise in carbon footprint and the high requirement for power generation to suffice to the needs of all residential, commercial, and industrial sectors may pose major challenges to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the advent of technological innovations such as smart technology, cooling condensation wet desiccation, and others are likely to help create lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the coming years.

Industrial Segment Gained Dominance Owing to High Demand for Water

The global market for atmospheric water generators is dominated by the industrial section based on segmentation by application with a 74.5% share earned in 2019. The growth of this section is attributed to the large quantity of water used in industries and manufacturing units. Large-scale industries are now acquiring economical and sustainable water solutions such as atmospheric water generators to meet the increasing demand for water.

Regional Analysis-

The Middle East and Africa Dominated Market Owing to Extreme Water Scarcity

The weather conditions in the Middle East and Africa is majorly responsible for scarcity of water. The aforementioned regions are heavily dependent on desalination plants and water bottles to suffice their daily needs. The use of air-to-water systems in this region helps this region to produce more potable water economically. Therefore, this region dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to continue doing so in the coming years as well.

Additionally, North America earned 217.8 million in 2019 and Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a CAGR of 21.1% in the forecast period accountable to the increasing water scarcity problems in Southeast Asian Nations.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Cooling Condensation Desiccant Based

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Industrial Commercial Household



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape-

Companies Introducing New Products to Earn Lion’s Share

Some of the companies operating in this market are engaging in new product launches and are therefore investing heavily in latest technology. Other vendors are engaging in joint ventures and partnerships to collaboratively earn significant revenues, thereby making a significant remark in the market competition.

Significant Industry Developments of the Atmospheric Water Generators Market are:

December 2019 – GENAQ Technologies S.L. showcased their air generators in the largest building and construction event called “The Big 5” in the Middle East. It also promoted the S50 generator and provided brief information on air and water technologies.

