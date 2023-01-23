Barbara Balliette's newly released "Why Me?: Perseverance through Adversity" is a heartfelt memoir that explores the author's personal struggles

"Why Me?: Perseverance through Adversity" from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Balliette is an encouraging message of hope that tackles the tough questions many face during life's valleys.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why Me?: Perseverance through Adversity": a potent autobiographical work that celebrates God's comforting hand. "Why Me?: Perseverance through Adversity" is the creation of published author Barbara Balliette, who has a theology degree and attended Liberty University, where she received her master's degree in professional counseling. Balliette was a post-abortion counselor and has served on the State Board of Aglow International. She is married to Dale, a marriage and family therapist who lives in Reno, Nevada. They spend time both in Nevada and in Utah, where she has lived since 1976. Balliette has a daughter, two sons (who are deceased), and five stepchildren.

Balliette shares, "Why Me? The first thought we have when we encounter a tragedy in our life. Or maybe, it isn't the worst thing that could happen to us, but it is a bad thing which God allowed. Bad things do happen to good people. This book chronicles events in Barbara's life. Her premise is that no one can truly grasp or get their head completely around someone else's trauma. So this is not a book about why God allows bad things to happen to good people. It is about allowing God to walk through the mourning with us. It is about truly Him making all things work out for good for those who love him. It is about self-reflection and allowing God to use those very hardest things in life to change us, for good, transforming us more and more into his image. All of us who are his children suffer. This book is about learning to persevere through adversity and praising Him for his sovereignty."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Balliette's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness one woman's powerful faith and determined spirit.

Balliette shares in hopes of reaching others in need of God's grace during times of turmoil and loss.

