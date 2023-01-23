Kathleen E. Davenport's newly released "Wishtown" is an entertaining narrative that explores the need to be careful of what you wish for

"Wishtown" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen E. Davenport is an imaginative tale of a little boy in a magical realm where all one needs to do is wish for something and it comes true, but with unexpected consequences.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wishtown": a delightful lesson on being thankful. "Wishtown" is the creation of published author Kathleen E. Davenport.

Davenport shares, "Wishtown is about having all our wishes come true and then learning what might happen if they did all come true."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen E. Davenport's new book will delight and entertain as young readers explore Wishtown with Bobby.

Davenport brings readers a fun adventure with an important underlying life lesson that will entertain readers of any age.

Consumers can purchase "Wishtown" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Wishtown," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing