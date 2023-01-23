Submit Release
News Search

There were 344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,622 in the last 365 days.

Kathleen E. Davenport's newly released "Wishtown" is an entertaining narrative that explores the need to be careful of what you wish for

"Wishtown" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen E. Davenport is an imaginative tale of a little boy in a magical realm where all one needs to do is wish for something and it comes true, but with unexpected consequences.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wishtown": a delightful lesson on being thankful. "Wishtown" is the creation of published author Kathleen E. Davenport.

Davenport shares, "Wishtown is about having all our wishes come true and then learning what might happen if they did all come true."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen E. Davenport's new book will delight and entertain as young readers explore Wishtown with Bobby.

Davenport brings readers a fun adventure with an important underlying life lesson that will entertain readers of any age.

Consumers can purchase "Wishtown" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Wishtown," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Kathleen E. Davenport's newly released "Wishtown" is an entertaining narrative that explores the need to be careful of what you wish for

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.