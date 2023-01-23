Nancy Mudd's newly released "Who's Gonna Love Me?" is a helpful resource for readers experiencing loneliness and low self-esteem

"Who's Gonna Love Me?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Mudd is an uplifting message of hope for readers seeking a way out of negative mindsets and into the comfort of God's grace.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who's Gonna Love Me?": an encouraging approach to breaking negative behaviors. "Who's Gonna Love Me?" is the creation of published author Nancy Mudd, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She earned a bachelor's degree in speech pathology from Texas Christian University and a master's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Mudd also earned a bachelor's degree in biblical studies and theology from Life Christian University, as well as a master's degree in biblical studies and theology and is currently a doctoral candidate. She is a licensed elder and works with at-risk youth. She has been teaching, mentoring, and expounding on the Word of God for the past twenty years.

Mudd shares, "This is a compilation of bible study guides that will assist a person who is experiencing the emotions that the compilation speaks of. They can use the guide to release their captive mind and set them free from Satan's stronghold. When you are yoked in your mind, it is a process to dispel the mind-set and be set free to live in the abundant blessings that God has in store for us. Pray, get out your Bibles, write in a notebook, and allow God to SET YOUR MIND FREE!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Mudd's new book will challenge and encourage readers as they reflect on the relevant scripture and uplifting prayers within.

Mudd shares in hopes of aiding others in their pursuit of living in fulfillment through God.

Consumers can purchase"Who's Gonna Love Me?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Who's Gonna Love Me?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

