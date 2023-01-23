Paulett Coleby's newly released "The Man I Met: How My Life Was Changed Forever" is a powerful story of one woman's journey through abuse

"The Man I Met: How My Life Was Changed Forever" from Christian Faith Publishing author Paulett Coleby is an uplifting reflection on the strength and comfort that accompanies accepting Christ as the guiding light of one's path.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Man I Met: How My Life Was Changed Forever": a heartfelt message of hope for anyone who has experienced an abusive relationship. "The Man I Met: How My Life Was Changed Forever" is the creation of published author Paulett Coleby, a widow, a mother of seven amazing children, and a grandmother of ten beautiful grandkids. She was born and raised in the beautiful Hanover, Jamaica.

Coleby shares, "We all go through many challenges in life. After all my difficulties, I felt the need to encourage others. This book is to help inspire people to find peace in Christ Jesus. I want others to experience the peace that comes from serving God. Even when it seems to be the most trying time, know that God is always there in the midst. Just always have faith and trust him. He'll definitely see you through. Don't give up and always be encouraged."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paulett Coleby's new book is an encouraging opportunity to reflect on life's blessings and to release past hurts.

Coleby shares her testimony in hopes of reaching others who would benefit from God's comforting grace.

Consumers can purchase"The Man I Met: How My Life Was Changed Forever" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Man I Met: How My Life Was Changed Forever," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing