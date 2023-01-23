Author Abbott Bryant's new book "But I Am a Lefty" shows the struggle left-handed children often deal with on a daily basis in a world that's not built for them.

Recent release "But I Am a Lefty" from Page Publishing author Abbott Bryant is an inspiring tale that explores what left-handed people have to deal with in a world built for right-handers. Drawing on her own experiences, Bryant hopes to provide perspective and tips to young left-handed children to navigate the world and realize they are capable of doing anything.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abbott Bryant, a lifelong lefty and an elementary school teacher whose favorite subjects are English and social studies, has completed her new book "But I Am a Lefty": a charming book about what it is like for left-handed individuals who often feel like they don't fit in in the world.

"Have you ever felt like you are different or don't belong because you use your left hand?" writes Bryant. "Have you ever had that gray pencil smudge all down the side of your left hand? Ever had someone stare at you with a weird look on their face for doing literally anything with your left hand? Well, you are not alone. Sure, being a lefty has its challenges, but it is a badge of honor. Wear it confidently. Wear it proudly. Because you are a lefty."

Published by Page Publishing, Abbott Bryant's uplifting tale is inspired by the author's own life as a left-handed person who has faced struggles while coping in a right-handed world. With vivid artwork and Bryant's affirming words, left-handed readers of all ages will come to know their value and learn to proudly be who they are.

