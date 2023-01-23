Author Judith Wortman's new book "Angels: God's Workforce" discusses proof of the existence of angels and how they have communicated with humans throughout history

Recent release "Angels: God's Workforce: A View from Jewish and Christian Scriptures" from Page Publishing author Judith Wortman looks at the holy texts of Judaism and Christianity and what evidence they contain that confirms the existence of angels. Wortman aims to broaden reader's horizons and help them to gain a better knowledge of how angels work to fulfill God's plan for humanity.

Judith Wortman, who has held several federal government and nongovernmental positions as an editor and writer, has completed her new book "Angels: God's Workforce: A View from Jewish and Christian Scriptures": a captivating look into the realities of angels, their role in God's plan, and why they exist as explained by both Christian and Jewish texts to provide a balanced and unbiased account.

"The existence of angels is recognized by some people and ignored or denied by others," writes Wortman. "This book serves as a guide for those who want to explore the creation and roles played by angels, including their past communication and interaction with humans here on earth. The book takes you through both Jewish and Christian Scriptures by extracting passages originally written in Hebrew, recounted in Aramaic, or written in Greek as revealed in currently available texts. It is anticipated that readers will be both intrigued and enlightened by their encounter with these celestial beings."

Published by Page Publishing, Judith Wortman's riveting tale is a through-provoking look at how angels fit into multiple religions and how they function as God's messengers and workers to carry out his will. Wortman provides readers with the tools and Scripture evidence necessary to grasp a firm understanding of angels and how they have revealed themselves in the past, the present, and how they may come to communicate with humans in the future.

