Author Betsy A. Haddix Cross's new book "Close Friend" is a charming children's story about a young girl whose shadow keeps her company

Recent release "Close Friend" from Page Publishing author Betsy A. Haddix Cross is a heartwarming children's story that introduces a young girl named Mab whose friend is her shadow.

COLUMBUS, Ind., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Betsy A. Haddix Cross has completed her new book "Close Friend": a delightful children's story about a young girl who loves her shadow.

Author Betsy A. Haddix is sixty years old and has lived in Columbus all her life. She did custodial work for thirty-four and a half years at an elementary school for children ages four to eleven years old. She has one daughter and one granddaughter who is four years old.

Betsy's daughter works from home, so she decided to help her out with childcare. Betsy retired and then focused her time teaching her granddaughter basic skills to start her journey into elementary school. Her granddaughter's eyes light up when she learns something new. When they take adventure walks, she notices her shadow as the sun shines down on her. She jumps up and down; she waves her arms and legs, laughing; she tells Betsy, "Look, Mammie, my shadow is doing what I am doing."

Betsy had a dream telling her to write this down as a short story. She clipped some stick figures to the pages of the short story. Betsy asked her granddaughter if she wanted her to read her a homemade book that Mammie made. She sat beside Betsy, followed the pictures in the pages, and she told Betsy, "Mammie, read it again." That was when Betsy knew other children would want to hear the short story.

Published by Page Publishing, Betsy A. Haddix Cross's enjoyable tale features illustrations that help to bring the story to life.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Close Friend" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing