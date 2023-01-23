Corine Smith Ford's newly released "Bent but Not Broken: God Kept Me" is a thoughtful look back on life in a big family fighting against the odds

"Bent but Not Broken: God Kept Me" from Christian Faith Publishing author Corine Smith Ford is a nostalgic and encouraging message of God's grace that explores the author's most cherished and challenging life experiences.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bent but Not Broken: God Kept Me": a concise and uplifting personal memoir. "Bent but Not Broken: God Kept Me" is the creation of published author Corine Smith Ford, a proud mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was born into a family of ten children in Mississippi.

Ford shares, "My parents sharecropped for many years and owned a corner grocery store where my father bootlegged alcohol for a living. As a child, my brothers would plow many acres of land. They would start at sunup and work until sundown. Most of the time, after plowing the land, they would have to plant the crops. Back then, the crops consisted mostly of cotton. Us girls had to help chop and pick cotton and strawberries. Every year we were kept out of school to work in the fields until all the crops were gathered, and then we would go off to school wearing hand-me-downs. Momma had that look of helplessness again every year when we would hear the owner say to my father either, 'You are in the red,' or 'We just broke even.'

"One thing was for sure: we always had a really good Christmas dinner. We would have a big, fat homegrown roasting hen with cornbread stuffing, homegrown collard greens, okra, and homemade pies. One of Momma's favorites was the lemon pie. We really didn't know we were poor because we never went hungry.

"In my teens, I was attacked by a young man and feared for my life. After that attack, I started looking for love and acceptance in all the wrong places. These experiences left me Bent but Not Broken. God kept me."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Corine Smith Ford's new book will take readers deep into the heart of a loving family working together to stay above water.

Ford offers a private look into her personal and spiritual journey in hopes of sharing her message of appreciation for God's hand upon her life.

