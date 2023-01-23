Submit Release
Rev. Theresa Harding's newly released "Fruits of the Spirit" is an encouraging discussion of godly attributes key to a Christian life

"Fruits of the Spirit" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Theresa Harding is an informative and inspiring study of key values and virtues that will uphold a life of dedicated faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fruits of the Spirit": a potent reminder of the connection one bears with God. "Fruits of the Spirit" is the creation of published author Rev. Theresa Harding, a proud mother of three and founder and visionary of the United Kingdom Prayer Network, an interdenominational and multilateral prayer network based in the United States of America. She holds a master's degree in Christian leadership, and she's currently undergoing her doctorate degree in education and organizational leadership from Grand Canyon University (GCU).

Rev. Harding shares, "Many Christians have overlooked the significance of the fruits of the Spirit, and as a result, they have been undermined by their enemy to make them look like what they are not. The book is written to shed light on the significance of the fruits of the Spirit in the life of the believer. When we talk about the fruits of the Spirit, we are talking about the nature and character of God. God is love, kind, patient, faithful, etc. All these godly traits are also in us as believers; however, we must be intentional to see them manifest in us so that we can be great representatives of Christ on earth."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Theresa Harding's new book will challenge and empower readers in their understanding of the fruits of the Spirit.

Rev. Harding shares with the intention of pushing believers to a deeper, more fulfilling connection with their faith.

Consumers can purchase "Fruits of the Spirit" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Fruits of the Spirit," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

