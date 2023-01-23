Bryant Branch's newly released "My Home Too" is a sweet story of unexpected community as two little dogs learn about nocturnal creatures

"My Home Too" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bryant Branch is a delightful opportunity for young readers to learn about nocturnal creatures, sharing space, and respecting nature.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Home Too": an important message of diversity and community. "My Home Too" is the creation of published author Bryant Branch, a loving husband and father who was born and raised in Texas.

Branch shares, "My Home Too is a fictional story based on actual interactions with nature that reflect the trials, embrace, and joy in sharing community with nature, as Coco and Mango realized after the shock of discovering all the animals living at their home. Mango and Coco, two beautiful little girl house dogs, enjoyed the comfort and security of their home inside and outside and the freedom to run, jump, and play with each other. Until one day at twilight, they noticed what they thought was an intruder sitting on their fence. It was Mr. O, an owl.

"Unknown to the girls, the owl had been living in the tree in the backyard. Coco and Mango questioned Mr. O to find out what he was doing there sitting on their fence. They knew about the birds and squirrels that they encounter daily. But they had never seen an owl, especially at their home. It seemed like every day they were discovering some new creature they had not seen in their backyard. With each encounter, Mango and Coco became more frustrated. Once Mr. O made his acquaintance with Coco and Mango, the other nocturnal creatures came out and greeted the girls, making their acquaintance and assuring them that they weren't there to invade their home.

"However, they all had to adapt because of all the modern development of their lands for human consumption and because of that they were uprooted from their natural homes in the wild. So they have to adapt to living among the humans. The animals also explained to Coco and Mango the importance of sharing outdoor space and maintaining a healthy ecological system. Mango and Coco became acceptive of their new acquaintances and gained more knowledge and understanding.

"In addition to a great story, the author presents activities such as vocabulary list, questionnaire, and Venn diagram that aid parents and teachers in their children's early child development that supports children's academic learning."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bryant Branch's new book will entertain and inform as readers consider the important messages within.

Branch shares in hopes of offering an engaging and educational narrative for young readers beginning to learn about the variety found in nature.

Consumers can purchase"My Home Too" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "My Home Too," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing