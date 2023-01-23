Author Luz Torres-Sepe's new book "Shade of Love" is a charming faith-based tale that encourages readers to remain in a state of love with the Lord and one's neighbors

Recent release "Shade of Love" from Page Publishing author Luz Torres-Sepe is a beautiful and heartfelt story of a young boy who begins a painting and tries to color it with shades of love as God intends for all his children, blending together different hues to create unity. Through "Shade of Love," Torres-Sepe reveals the wonderful results of approaching one's day with love and kindness.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luz Torres-Sepe, a loving wife and mother who works as an early-childhood teacher and is also a worship leader, singer, and songwriter, has completed her new book "Shade of Love": a delightful tale aimed at inspiring readers of all ages to choose love in order to bring others closer together as the Lord intends.

"This book is a reminder to stay in God's love for another," writes Torres-Sepe. "In a world where everything and everyone seems divided, may we learn once again to stay under the shade of his wings, to take cover in his love, to learn to love and serve one another again."

Published by Page Publishing, Luz Torres-Sepe's adorable story is a powerful tool for parents and guardians to connect with young readers in order to teach them the importance of coloring in one's world with love and looking past the division and anger in the world to choose peace and harmony. With bright, vibrant artwork to help bring her tale to life, Torres-Sepe hopes to encourage her readers to walk the path of Christ and follow his example to spread love to all, no matter who they are.

Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Shade of Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

