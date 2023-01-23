Submit Release
Derby Barracks / DUI & Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5000400

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Mikkola                      

STATION: Derby                 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/22/2023   /   1938 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, DUI

 

ACCUSED: Carlos Dominguez                                                

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/22/2023, at approximately 1938 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a male who was trespassing onto a property located off VT RT 100 in the Town of Troy, VT. Upon arrival, troopers met with the homeowners who reported a male, later identified as Carlos Dominguez, was seen outside their home and at their door. They advised they spoke to Dominguez who alleged he was looking for another male and was provided their address. The homeowners advised they told Dominguez the male he was looking for did not reside there nor did they know him. The homeowners advised prior to law enforcement arrival, Dominguez was seen pacing their property and at one point without permission entered into their mudroom. Dominguez was told to exit at which point he did without incident.

 

When troopers arrived, it was discovered just south of the residence there was a car off the road in the cow pasture. Subsequent investigation revealed Dominguez was traveling south on VT RT 100 when he failed to negotiate a slight right hand bend and travelled off the roadway. Dominguez was not injured as a result of the crash. Dominguez displayed many indicators of impairment. At the conclusion of the investigation, Dominguez was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and trespassing. Dominguez was transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks where he was processed and later released to appear at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/07/2023    /    10 AM      

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

