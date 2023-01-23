Heparin Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Baxter, Pfizer Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi and Sandoz

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Heparin Market was estimated at US$ 9.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 12.18 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The global heparin market is primarily driven by increasing demand for heparin in surgical procedures and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, increasing numbers of key players, the emerging diagnostic industry with multiple uses of heparin, and growing awareness about multiple medical uses of heparin are also contributing to the growth of the global heparin market.

Heparin is an anticoagulant that is prescribed to avoid thrombosis and treat a variety of disorders, including deep vein thrombosis and atrial fibrillation. Heparin is also used to avoid blood clots from developing in individuals with certain medical problems or who are having particular surgical treatments that raise the risk of blood clot formation. As heparin is used to prevent blood clotting in the arteries, however, it cannot be used to lessen the proportion of clots that have already formed. Heparin has a major application in angioplasty and angiography surgery to prevent blood clots from forming in catheters.

Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease is driving the growth of the global heparin market. In June 2021 the World Health Organization stated that cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death worldwide, killing approximately 17.9 million people each year. CVDs are a collection of heart and blood vessel illnesses that include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, and other ailments. Heart attacks and strokes account for more than four out of every five CVD fatalities, with one-third of these deaths occurring in those under the age of 70. The most important behavioral risk factors for heart disease and stroke include a poor diet, physical inactivity, cigarette use, and problematic alcohol consumption. Individuals may experience the impacts of behavioral risk factors like high blood pressure, high blood glucose, high blood lipids, and being overweight or obese.

The global heparin market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Type, Source, Application, End User, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Type’

The global heparin market based on type has been segmented into:

Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

Unfractionated Heparin (UFH)

Low molecular weight heparin dominates the global heparin market primarily because of its significant therapeutic potency, superior bioavailability, prolonged half-life and its ability to be administered subcutaneously. Furthermore, the excellent safety and low toxicity of heparin are also driving the growth of the segment in the market.

Excerpts From ‘by Source’

The global heparin market based on the source has been segmented into porcine and bovine. Porcine dominates the global heparin market due to rising demand for porcine for low molecular weight heparin extraction and cheap availability of raw material. However, due to the limited acceptability of porcine-based products among the Islamic and Jewish populations, the market for the porcine segment is expected to restrain to a certain extent.

Excerpts From ‘by Application’

The global heparin market based on the application has been segmented into:

Heart Attacks

Stroke

Deep Vein Thrombosis & Pulmonary Embolism

Atrial Fibrillation

Others

Heat attacks dominate the global heparin market owing to the increased frequency of cardiovascular disorders and the increasing number of heart attacks. Furthermore, the significant therapeutic efficacy of heparin in the treatment of cardiovascular illnesses is adding to the growth of the global heparin market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the top cause of mortality in the United States. Every 34 seconds, a person in the United States dies from cardiovascular disease. Heart disease claimed the lives of over 697,000 people in the United States in 2020.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global heparin market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global heparin market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region, increasing numbers of hospitals and clinics, and increasing demand for cardiac surgical procedures. Asia Pacific is also expected to show the highest growth in upcoming years owing to the increasing geriatric population, high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, and emerging diagnostic industry.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global heparin market are:

Opocrin S.p.A.

Baxter

Pfizer Inc.

Bioiberica S.A.U

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Sanofi

Sandoz

LEO Pharma A/S

Aspen Holdings

