Burgum directs flags at half-staff as mark of respect for victims of Monterey Park shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. – In accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Joe Biden, Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Thursday, Jan. 26, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Monterey Park, Calif.
