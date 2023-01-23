Global Healthcare E Commerce Market Is Projected To Grow At A 18.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Healthcare E Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare E Commerce Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the healthcare e commerce market. As per TBRC’s healthcare e commerce market forecast, the healthcare e commerce market size is predicted to reach a value of $732.3 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the healthcare e commerce market is due to increasing consumer spending on medical products, coupled with rising internet penetration. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare e commerce market share. Major players in the healthcare e commerce market include Amazon, Exactcare Pharmacy, Flipkart Pvt. Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., eBay Inc.,

Trending Healthcare E Commerce Market Trend

The launch of new healthcare applications for connecting doctors and patients directly is a leading trend driving the healthcare e-commerce market. In November 2021, SMV Healthcare, a Chennai-based pharmaceuticals company, launched MyMedicalShop.com, an online platform for purchasing medicine and healthcare products, e-consultations and diagnostic tests at home. Therefore, the launch of new healthcare applications is likely to shape the growth of the healthcare e-commerce market in the near future.

Healthcare E Commerce Market Segments

• By Type: Drug, Medical Devices

• By Application: Telemedicine, Caregiving Services, Medical Consultation

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global healthcare e commerce market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare e-commerce refers to the sales and purchase of healthcare goods and services using the internet. It enables healthcare institutions, such as hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities, to purchase medical equipment and supplies through online channels. Healthcare e-commerce includes buying and selling medical devices and drugs and offers advantages such as convenience, lower prices and discounts, a wide range of products, replacement and refund policies, reviews and feedback, and quality certifications.

Healthcare E Commerce Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Healthcare E Commerce Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on healthcare e commerce global market size, drivers and trends, healthcare e commerce global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and healthcare e commerce global market growth across geographies. The healthcare e commerce market research helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

