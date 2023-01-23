Submit Release
Burgum directs flags at half-staff as mark of respect for victims of Monterey Park shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. – In accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Joe Biden, Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Thursday, Jan. 26, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Monterey Park, Calif.

