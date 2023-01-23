Altaworx® Awarded a 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

Altaworx announced today that TMC has named Altaworx's Private LTE Network as a recipient of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Cyber Security Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Altaworx's IoT Private LTE network, your line-of-business operations and employees can connect to the network from more places, while keeping IT firmly in control of management and security. This helps extend your core computing network farther, faster, and more easily. Create security in your network. Our solution is a Private 5G LTE network that provides businesses with the speed, security, device connectivity, and mobility needed to process data efficiently and securely. "Altaworx's IoT Private Network provides peace of mind by protecting sensitive data from the public internet. Clients can choose how quickly they receive data and where it is delivered." Jaime Rawden VP of Channel Development

"Congratulations to Altaworx for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Cybersecurity Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Secure Private LTE network has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, of TMC.

About Altaworx

Altaworx, LLC located in Fairhope, AL, was founded in 2003 by Rickie Richey, with hopes of addressing the emerging demand for Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) business telephone systems. His vision was to build a company that not only provided leading-edge technology, but truly focused on helping customers drive revenue, control expenses, increase their productivity, and operate more efficiently. In 2011, Altaworx continued to focus on customer impact through emerging technologies becoming an internet telephony service provider (ITSP). The company began selling Altaworx branded SIP trunks and Hosted PBX to business customers in the 22 state AT&T footprint. Today, the company operates its cloud-based solutions from two AT&T data centers located in Dallas, TX, Atlanta, GA, and Los Angeles, CA. With a focus on empowering agents and resellers to build recurring revenue in their business, Altaworx continues to grow and now has a presence in 46 states.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts.

Media Contact

Keith Singler, Altaworx, 1 470-571-0599, ksingler@altaworx.com

Amanda Patterson, Altaworx, apatterson@altaworx.com

SOURCE Altaworx