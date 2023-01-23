Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $6.8 Billion By 2027

Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the orthobiologics devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s orthobiologics devices and equipment market forecast, the orthobiologics devices and equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.85 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the orthobiologics devices and equipment market is due the aging population profile of most countries. North America region is expected to hold the largest orthobiologics devices and equipment market share. Major players in the orthobiologics devices and equipment market include Medtronic, Arthrex Inc., DePuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet.

Biodegradable implants are increasingly being used in orthobiologics treatment and trauma orthopedic surgeries. Biodegradable implants are used to replace a missing biological structure, support a damaged biological structure, and enhance the existing bone structure. Biodegradable products such as re-absorbable polymers composed of polyglycolic acid and polylactic acid manufactured in the form of plates, screws, and pins are replacing traditional devices like plates and screws which are more expensive. Surgeons are preferring biodegradable implants to replace conventional implants, as biodegradable implants can be engineered to provide temporary support for bone fractures, can degrade at a rate matching new tissue formation, eliminate the need for the second surgery, and are highly useful in fracture fixation in children with less implant-related infections. For instance, Stryker Corp. offers orthobiologics such as bone repair biodegradable products that are used in bone regeneration and bone healing, soft tissue regeneration, and muscle connection to bone.

•By Product Type: Demineralized Bone Matrix, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Stem Cell Therapy, Plasma-Rich Protein, Viscosupplementation, Bone Morphogenetic Protein, Synthetic Orthobiologics

•By Application: Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis, Soft-Tissue Injuries, Fracture Recovery, Maxillofacial and Dental Applications, Spinal Fusion, Trauma Repair, Reconstructive Surgery

•By End Use: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global orthobiologics devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Orthrobiologic devices are implants composed of cells and proteins that are naturally found in the human body and that provide accelerated healing by stimulating efficient regrowth of musculoskeletal tissues, including bones, cartilage, tendons, and ligaments.

The Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on orthobiologics devices and equipment global market characteristics, size, drivers and trends, orthobiologics devices and equipment global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and orthobiologics devices and equipment market growth across geographies.

