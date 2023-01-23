Global Polybutadiene (BR) Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the polybutadiene (BR) market. As per TBRC’s polybutadiene (BR) market forecast, the polybutadiene (BR) market size is predicted to reach a value of $29.36 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the polybutadiene (BR) market is due to increased usage of polybutadiene in high-end tire manufacturing. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest polybutadiene (BR) market share. Major players in the polybutadiene (BR) market include LG Chem Ltd., Versalis S.P.A, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, JSR Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited.

Trending Polybutadiene (BR) Market Trend

Neodymium polybutadiene (ND-PBR) rubber production is an emerging trend in the polybutadiene rubber market. Neodymium is a catalyzed synthetic polybutadiene that has high elasticity and is resistant to dynamic stress at both high and low temperatures. It is majorly used in the manufacturing of tires, conveyor belts, golf balls, footwear, and other industries. For instance, Lanxess, a producer of neodymium polybutadiene rubber, is producing 0.14 million tons of ND-PBR per year.

Polybutadiene (BR) Market Segments

• By Product Type: Solid Polybutadiene, Liquid Polybutadiene

• By Application: Automotive, Chemical, Industrial, Other Applications

• By Sales: Online, Offline

• By Industry Vertical: Tire, Automotive, Chemical, Industry Rubber Manufacturing: Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global polybutadiene (BR) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polybutadiene is a synthetic rubber that is formed from the polymerization process of the monomer 1,3-butadiene. Polybutadiene is abrasion-resistant and is used, especially in the manufacture of tires, as an additive to improve the mechanical strength of plastics such as polystyrene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). Polybutadiene is also used to coat or encapsulate electronic assemblies, offering high electrical resistivity.

