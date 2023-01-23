Lancing Devices And Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $1.11 Billion By 2027

Lancing Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Lancing Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the lancing devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s lancing devices and equipment market forecast, the lancing devices and equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.11 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the lancing devices and equipment market is due to the rising prevalence of diabetes. North America region is expected to hold the largest lancing devices and equipment market share. Major players in the lancing devices and equipment market include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, LifeScan.

Trending Lancing Devices And Equipment Market Trend

Lancing device manufacturers are increasingly using custom vacuum technology in lancing devices to minimize pain from poking. Lancing devices that use this technology create a shallow puncture on the skin without hitting the deeper pain nerves and blood is pulled up by the vacuum. For example, the Genteel Lancing Device is a vacuum blood drawing lancing device that draws blood from the capillaries and can be used on different sites on the body apart from fingers.

Lancing Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By Product: Safety Lancets, Standard Lancets

• By Type: Reusable, Disposable

• By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare and Home Diagnostics, Diagnostic Centres and Medical Institutions, Research and Academic Laboratories, Other End User

• By Penetration Depth: 0.8mm-1mm, 1.1mm- 1.5mm, 1.6mm-2.0mm, Other Penetration Depths

• By Geography: The global lancing devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lancing devices and equipment are used to prick the skin to obtain blood samples for testing glucose levels.

