Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market. As per TBRC’s pegfilgrastim biosimilars market forecast, the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.04 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market is due to government initiatives for the development of biosimilars. North America region is expected to hold the largest pegfilgrastim biosimilars market share. Major players in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market include Mylan, Biocon, Mundipharma, Pfizer, Sandoz.

Trending Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Trend

Companies in the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain themselves in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over the past few years. For instance, in April 2020, Biocon, an India-based biopharmaceutical company, partnered with Mylan, a US-based generic and specialty pharmaceuticals company, to introduce Fulphila, a biosimilar pegfilgrastim, in Australia. Fulphila has been licenced by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for the therapy of oncology patients who have had chemotherapy to shorten the length of acute neutropenia and hence the risk of infection, as evidenced by febrile neutropenia.

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Segments

• By Application: Chemotherapy Treatment, Transplantation, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail-Order Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pegfilgrastim biosimilars refer to a biosimilar that is intended to be used in conjunction with supportive care for people with non-myeloid cancer. It can help prevent or treat infections brought on by myelosuppressive chemotherapy by promoting the formation of certain white blood cells.

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market size, drivers and trends, pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market growth across geographies. The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market researc helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

