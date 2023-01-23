Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, False Reports to Law Enforcement, Unlawful Mischief / DUI, False Reports to Law Enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4000503

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Verdall Cole & Trooper Evan Johnson                           

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                 

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  1/21/2023 at 0012 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1082 Chelsea Road, Corinth VT

 

ACCUSED:   Matthew Bashaw                                            

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Barre & Royalton, VT

VIOLATION:  Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, False Reports to Law Enforcement, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:   Joshua Sanborn                                              

AGE:  23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Barre, VT

VIOLATION:  DUI, False Reports to Law Enforcement

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Chelsea Road in Corinth for a reported single-vehicle crash.  Upon arrival, Troopers identified Matthew Bashaw as an occupant in the vehicle.  Bashaw provided false information to Troopers to during the crash investigation and acted disorderly.  During investigative detention, Bashaw caused significant damage to a VSP department vehicle. 

Joshua Sanborn, the operator of the vehicle, was located a short distance away after he fled the crash scene.  Sanborn also provided false information to Troopers during the investigation and exhibited signs of impairment.  He was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI. 

Bashaw and Sanborn were transported to the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost for processing.  Both were issued citations to appear in court at a later date and released. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  2/22/23 at 0830 hours (Bashaw), 2/8/23 at 0830 hours (Sanborn)            

COURT:  Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A  

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Bashaw (Included), Sanborn (Included)

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

