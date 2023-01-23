Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the apheresis consumables and equipment global market. As per TBRC’s apheresis consumables and equipment market forecast, the apheresis consumables and equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.6 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the apheresis consumables and equipment market is due to the rising cases of blood disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest apheresis consumables and equipment market share. Major players in the apheresis consumables and equipment market include Asahi Kasei Medical, Haemonetics Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo BCT.

Companies are developing technologically advanced and automated products that enhance the efficiency of the product (blood). Technologically advanced products like automatic apheresis equipment with continuous flow centrifugation, automated interface system, and customized anticoagulant infusion system are being developed and adopted. The adoption of automated Apheresis equipment has resulted in a more efficient and rapid blood separation process. For instance, Companies like Haemonetics Corp have developed automated apheresis equipment NexSys PCS that increases productivity and improves quality and compliance in plasma collection centres.

By Product: Disposables, Devices

By Technology: Centrifugation, Membrane Filtration

By Application: Renal Disease, Neurology, Hematology, Other Applications

By Procedure: Photopheresis, Plasmapheresis, LDL Apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Other Procedures

By Geography: The global apheresis consumables and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Apheresis consumables and equipment are devices through which the blood drawn from a donor is separated into its components through plasma exchange, stem cell harvest, photopheresis, and low-density lipid removal techniques. Further, the required components like plasma or platelets are retained and the remaining is passed to the circulation.

