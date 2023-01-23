Neurostimulation Devices Market Size Expected To Reach $9 Billion By 2027

Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the neurostimulation devices market. As per TBRC’s neurostimulation devices market forecast, the neurostimulation devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.04 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the neurostimulation devices market is due to the rising geriatric population across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest neurostimulation devices market share. Major players in the neurostimulation devices market include Medtronic, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Nevro Corporation.

Trending Neurostimulation Devices Market Trend

Minimally invasive treatments are being developed for the treatment of various neurological disorders. The neurostimulation devices are being innovated in a way to cause minimum invasion during neurological treatments. For example, Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is a minimally invasive surgical procedure to treat neurological symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including tremors, rigidity, and movement control. DBS uses a neurostimulation device, similar to a heart pacemaker, to deliver electrical pulses to a very precise location in the brain circuits that influence Parkinson’s disease symptoms. The electrical pulses from the DBS device block the activity of these circuits so the rest of the brain can function more normally.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Segments

• By Product: Implantable Devices, External Devices

• By Application: Pain Management, Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, Urinary and Fecal Incontinence, Depression, Dystonia, Gastroparesis, Parkinson's Disease

• By End User: Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Medical Clinic

• By Implantable Devices: Cochlear Implants, Deep Brain Stimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Gastric Electric Stimulation

• By External Devices: Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

• By Geography: The global neurostimulation devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Neurostimulation devices are implantable and programmable medical devices that send low voltage electricity to a specific nerve or target in the spinal cord or brain to affect neuronal transmissions. This procedure is used to treat or modulate motor functions in conditions such as neuropathic pain, chronic pain, major treatment-resistant depression Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, incontinence, gastroparesis, and essential tremor.

Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on neurostimulation devices global market size, drivers and trends, neurostimulation devices global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and neurostimulation devices global market growth across geographies. The neurostimulation devices market analysis helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the neurostimulation devices market opportunities and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

