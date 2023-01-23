Adalimumab, Infliximab And Etanercept Biosimilars Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Adalimumab, Infliximab And Etanercept Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2023

The adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market size is predicted to reach a value of $25.73 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 42.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market is due to the patent expiration of branded drugs. North America region is expected to hold the largest adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market share. Major players in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market include Zydus Cadila, Sandoz (Novartis), Samsung Bioepis, AbbVie, Amgen.

The brand-name versions of biosimilar drugs have high costs, which are now being replaced with biosimilar versions upon their patent’s expiry. The cost of branded biological drugs has almost doubled in recent years. For instance, the cost of Humira, the top-selling drug, increased to more than $72,000 in 2020. The shift to low-cost biosimilar drugs is mainly because there are no clinically relevant differences in safety and efficacy between the biosimilars and the original biologics. The Danish health care system switched almost entirely to adalimumab biosimilars after the patent on the original adalimumab product, Humira, expired in October 2018. The switch to biosimilars led to an 82% decrease in costs for the medication.

By Product: Adalimumab Biosimilars (Exemptia, Mabura, Hyrimoz, Hadlima, Abrilada, Others), Infliximab Biosimilars (Inflectra, Renflexis, Ixifi, Avsola), Cipleumab (Erelzi, Eticovo)

By Application: Crohn’S Disease, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ulcerative Colitis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Plaque Psoriasis, Other Applications

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

By Geography: The Adalimumab, Infliximab And Etanercept Biosimilars global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars refer to a novel class of medications that work to inhibit the effects of the inflammatory mediator tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha). A chimeric monoclonal antibody against tumour necrosis factor alpha (TNF-alpha) is known as an infliximab biosimilar. Immune system disorders are treated with it.

