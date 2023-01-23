Ethylene Propylene EPDM Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Ethylene Propylene Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

Ethylene Propylene EPDM Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Ethylene Propylene EPDM Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ethylene propylene EPDM market. As per TBRC’s ethylene propylene EPDM market forecast, the ethylene propylene EPDM market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.45 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the ethylene propylene EPDM market is due to the use of ethylene propylene across various industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest ethylene propylene EPDM market share. Major players in the ethylene propylene EPDM market include The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Johns Manville, KUMHO POLYCHEM, Lanxess AG.

Trending Ethylene Propylene EPDM Market Trend

The increasing demand for ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber produced from bio-based feedstock acts as a key trend driving the growth of the EPDM market. Renewable EPDM rubber uses raw materials such as sugar and glycerin to replace traditional feedstock such as isoprene and butadiene in synthetic rubber production to reduce greenhouse emissions and to achieve sustainability. For instance, Keltan, a Netherlands-based company, produced the first commercial bio-based feedstock, KELTAN ECo., based on renewable raw materials. Therefore, renewable EPDM rubber is expected to increase the market share of the EPDM market.

Ethylene Propylene EPDM Market Segments

• By Product Type: Solution Polymerization, Suspension Polymerization

• By Application: Automotive, Building & Construction, Plastic Modification, Lubricant Additive, Wires & Cables, Tires & Tubes

• By Geography: The global ethylene propylene EPDM market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ethylene propylene is a type of synthetic rubber formed as a terpolymer of ethylene, propylene, and a diene component. It is resistant to heat and electricity and is non-reactive towards acids and alkali compounds. Ethylene propylene is used in weather-stripping and seals, glass-run channels, radiators, garden and appliance hoses, tubing, belts, and electrical insulation.

Ethylene Propylene EPDM Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ethylene Propylene EPDM Global Market Report 2023 provides insights on ethylene propylene EPDM global market value, drivers and trends, ethylene propylene EPDM global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and ethylene propylene EPDM global market growth across geographies.

