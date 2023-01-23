According to CMi Global Car Care Products Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 15.5 Bn |2030| At 4.5%CAGR
The Car Care Products Market was at US$ 11.4 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 15.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 4.5% between 2022 - 2030.
The Global Car Care Products Market was estimated at USD 11.4 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 15.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Car Care Products Market: Overview
Automobiles are frequently exposed to sand, gravel, sunlight, sap, road asphalt, deicing fluid, bird faeces, and airborne contaminants. These impurities have the potential to harm the car’s finish and harm its protective covering. In order to repair the inside, clean the outside body lengthens the lifespan, and increase the value of the vehicle, car care products are in high demand all over the world. Pads, cleansers, sprays, waxes, anti-ageing moisturizers, and dustproof are some common automobile care goods. A potent degreaser capable of removing tire and wheel grit accumulations as well as engine grease.
Car Care Products Market: Growth Drivers
The market demand for auto care products will be driven by the growing significance and knowledge of routine vehicle maintenance. These days, improving a vehicle’s appearance, lowering serious breakdowns, and providing exceptional performance are some of the main reasons car maintenance is becoming increasingly important. The car’s performance is kept up for a long time with regular maintenance. Furthermore, the likelihood of future expensive repairs can be greatly decreased.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Car Care Products market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Car Care Products market size was valued at around USD 11.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15.5 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The car cleaning substance was anticipated to have the highest market share in 2021 based on the kind.
D) Geographically speaking, the “North America” region generated the most income in 2021.
Regional Landscape
Suzuki, Toyota, Tata, Honda, and Subaru are sold in the Asia-Pacific region. In developing nations like India and South Korea, factors like population expansion and rising disposable income are also anticipated to fuel the automobile industry and, by extension, product demand.
Key Players
3M
Illinois Tool Works
Tetrosyl
SonaxGmbh
Wurth Group
The Car Care Products Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Car Cleaning Products
Car Wax
By Packaging Volume
251 – 500 mL
501 – 999 mL
By Application
Interior
Exterior
By Distribution Channel
DIY/Retail Stores
DIFM/Service Centres
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
