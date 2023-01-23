Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Size, Drivers, And Trends

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market forecast, the market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.5 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market is due to the rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market share. Major players in the computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens, Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Companies in the industry are integrating medical imaging with healthcare IT technology by providing digital access to improve patient safety, enhance healthcare facilities and save patients time and money. The data from CT scans are being integrated with an image processing and communicating system such as a picture archiving and communication system (PACS) that brings CT images from multiple systems into one interface. This enables radiologists to securely store, and digitally transmit electronic images and clinically relevant reports, and make use of a comprehensive database of images to give an accurate diagnosis. These are increasingly incorporated and used for clinical analysis, diagnosis, and treatment in departments such as radiology, nuclear medicine imaging, cardiology, pathology, oncology, and dermatology. For example, Prismatic Sensors AB is a Swedish company developing photon counting detectors for computed tomography. An agreement has been signed by GE healthcare to acquire Prismatic Sensors AB in November 2020.

• By Product Type: Low Slice, Medium Slice, High Slice

• By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Musculoskeletal, Other Applications

• By End User: Clinics, Diagnostic Services, Hospitals

• By Geography: The global computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computed-tomography-ct-scanners-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Computed tomography (CT) scanner devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of various diseases including cancer, bone-related diseases, cardiovascular diseases, gynecological diseases, urological diseases, and other diseases. CT scanners use computer-controlled X-rays to create images of the body.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market value, drivers and trends, computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market growth across geographies.

