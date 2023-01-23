Global Televisions Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Television Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Televisions Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the televisions market. As per TBRC’s televisions market forecast, the televisions market size is predicted to reach a value of $94.38 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the televisions market is due to the rise in disposable incomes. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest televisions market share. Major players in the televisions market include Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, TCL.

Trending Televisions Market Trend

The demand for Ultra HD televisions is increasing rapidly, as they are energy efficient and offer high quality images. Ultra HD televisions include 4K and 8K UHDs that have an aspect ratio of 16:9 or wider, and also present a minimum resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The transition from traditional CRT and LCD TVs to ultra-HD TVs has been fast owing to brisk pace in technological advances. For instance, in June 2020, according to TVB-Europe, an England-based online television service, over half of 18-24-year-old say they spend more time watching video-sharing platforms than broadcast TV. In many developed countries such as US and the UK,34% of global households had smart TVs by the end of 2020 and sales increased by 7.4% in 2020 and expected to reach majority by 2026.

Televisions Market Segments

• By Product Type: Smart, Traditional

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Other End-Users

• By Technology: LCD, LED, OLED, QLED

• By Screen Size: Below 32 Inches, 32 to 45 Inches, 46 to 55 Inches, 56 to 65 Inches, Above 65 Inches

• By Geography: The global televisions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A television refers to a visual image and sound transmission system replicated on screens, primarily used to broadcast entertainment, data, and education programs.

Televisions Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Televisions Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on televisions market size, drivers and trends, televisions global market players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and televisions global market growth across geographies. The televisions global market analysis helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the televisions global market strategy report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

