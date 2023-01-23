Automated 3D Printing Market to Reach $2.0 Billion by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising demand for implant customizations during surgical procedures coupled with growing R&D investments is driving the global Automated 3D Printing market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Automated 3D Printing Market is estimated to reach $2.0 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 28.3% from 2021 to 2026. 3D printing is a process in which materials are joined or hardened under the control of a computer to create a 3D object, with material being added together (such as liquid molecules being fused together). 3D printing is used in both rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing systems. The shape or geometry of an object can be of any type and is produced typically using digital model data from a 3D model or other electronic data source. The increasing adaptation of 3D printing technologies into healthcare and automotive sectors help the market to grow at a high rate.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Automated 3D Printing Market highlights the following areas –

• Metal 3D printing is a precise and cost-effectual method for the manufacturing of template components and as end components for use in different environments, without the investment in time and money of conventional tooling.

Rising demand for implant customizations during surgical procedures coupled with growing R&D investments is also driving the global Automated 3D Printing market.

• One of the major challenges in the global Automated 3D Printing Market is the high cost of 3D printers.

• Lack of skilled professional and stringent government regulations are challenging the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

By Type:

SLS Printing has dominated the Automated 3D Printing Market as compared to the other types. SLS Printer uses powdered material as the substrate for printing new objects. A laser draws the shape of the object in the powder, fusing it together. Then a new layer of powder is placed and the process repeats building each layer one by one to form the object.

By End Use Industry:

Medical industry is projected to witness significant demand and grow at a CAGR of 35.1% through the forecast period. The applications in the medical sector include organ fabrication, anatomical models, and creation of customized prosthetics, drugs and tablets and many more.

By Geography:

North America is the leading market in the Automated 3D Printing Market with 39% of the total share in 2020 and it is followed by Europe. U.S. is majorly contributing towards to the development and increasing share in Americas market. In Americas regions, the Stereo lithography (SLA) is a leading technology majorly adopted in 3D printing market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automated 3D Printing Industry are -

1. Hewlett Packard

2. Medical Molding Inc.

3. Proto Labs

4. 3D Systems

5. Stratasys

