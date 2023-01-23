Berlin Barracks - Theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3000419
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/20/23, 1345 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gate House Plaza, Sugarbush Resort, Warren, VT
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Melissa Cipolla
AGE: 25
STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police received a complainant of a stolen snowboard from Sugarbush Resort. Police are requesting assistance with identifying the two people in the attached picture. The person with the black jacket and yellow pants is carrying the stolen snowboard. Anyone with information is requested to contact Tpr. Maurice at the State Police Barracks in Berlin or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turn Pike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648