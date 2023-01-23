Berlin Barracks - Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A3000419

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/20/23, 1345 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gate House Plaza, Sugarbush Resort, Warren, VT

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Melissa Cipolla

AGE: 25

STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police received a complainant of a stolen snowboard from Sugarbush Resort. Police are requesting assistance with identifying the two people in the attached picture. The person with the black jacket and yellow pants is carrying the stolen snowboard. Anyone with information is requested to contact Tpr. Maurice at the State Police Barracks in Berlin or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

