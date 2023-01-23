Submit Release
Berlin Barracks - Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3000419

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice           

STATION:  Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  01/20/23, 1345 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gate House Plaza, Sugarbush Resort, Warren, VT

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN     

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Melissa Cipolla

AGE: 25

STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, State Police received a complainant of a stolen snowboard from Sugarbush Resort.  Police are requesting assistance with identifying the two people in the attached picture.  The person with the black jacket and yellow pants is carrying the stolen snowboard.  Anyone with information is requested to contact Tpr. Maurice at the State Police Barracks in Berlin or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

