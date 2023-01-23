Langley REALTOR® Awarded Best Real Estate Professional for 2022 By RankMyAgent.com
Langley REALTOR® Rick Cenaiko has been named 2022 Best Real Estate Professional. The award recognizes top performing real estate agents based on client reviews
I am truly honored to have received this award from RankMyAgent.com, especially because this particular award is not about volume, it’s about relationships”LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate agent Rick the REALTOR® has been named Langley’s Best Real Estate Professional for 2022 by RankMyAgent.com which recognizes top-performing real estate agents across the country, based on client reviews. Rick the REALTOR®, who first started selling real estate in 1993, was recognized for his exceptional service and dedication to his clients.
— Rick the REALTOR®
"I am truly honored to have received this award from RankMyAgent.com, especially because this particular award is not about volume, it’s about relationships” Rick commented, "I have always been passionate about helping my clients and to be recognized for that is truly humbling."
Rick attributes his success to his commitment in providing his clients with the highest level of service and guiding his clients every step of the way. "I take great pride in staying informed about the latest trends and developments in the local market, so that I can provide my clients with the best advice and guidance."
