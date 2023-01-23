Press Releases

01/22/2023

Governor Lamont: Flags Lowered To Half-Staff in Honor of the Victims of the Mass Shooting in Monterey Park

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that – in accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of solemn respect for victims of the mass shooting last night in Monterey Park, California – he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“My heart breaks for those who were killed and injured in last night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park,” Governor Lamont said. “This tragedy at the hands of an individual with a gun is a sad and terrible reminder that more action is needed to prevent deadly shootings like this.”