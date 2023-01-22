Arrest Made in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 1000 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

At approximately 1:10 pm, Fifth District officers responded to a residence, at the listed location, for the report of a wanted person. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect and attempted to place her under arrest. The suspect resisted and produced a knife. The suspect then struck an officer several times. The suspect was taken into custody. The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 28-year-old Tanesha Davis, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the outstanding warrant as well as Assault on a Police Officer.