Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 23, 2023

Toronto, Ontario





Private meetings







9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will tour a quantum computing and software company. He will be accompanied by the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.









Note for media:



10:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.









Notes for media:

Open coverage

Hamilton, Ontario







12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit a local restaurant with the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Filomena Tassi.









Note for media:



5:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet retreat.





