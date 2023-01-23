Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 23, 2023
January 22, 2023 7:53 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings
|
9:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will tour a quantum computing and software company. He will be accompanied by the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.
|
Note for media:
10:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.
|
Notes for media:
Hamilton, Ontario
|
12:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a local restaurant with the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Filomena Tassi.
|
Note for media:
5:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet retreat.
|
Note for media:
