Alpha Cubed Investments Announces Chris Bougeokles, CFP®, CIMA® has joined Alpha Cubed Investments as a Wealth Manager, Vice President

Alpha Cubed Investments, a Registered Investment Advisory specializing in managing investment portfolios for high-net-worth individuals is pleased to announce that Chris Bougeokles, CFP® CIMA® has joined Alpha Cubed Investments as a Wealth Manager, Vice President

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpha Cubed Investments, a registered investment advisory specializing in managing investment portfolios for high-net-worth individuals is pleased to announce that Chris Bougeokles, CFP®, CIMA® has joined Alpha Cubed Investments as a Wealth Manager, Vice President.

Chris has worked in the financial services industry for over 15 years helping clients achieve their financial goals. Chris is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional and a Certified Investment Management Analyst® professional.

Prior to joining Alpha Cubed Investments, Chris worked for 15 years at Euro Pacific Capital, where he focused his efforts on building, monitoring, and rebalancing custom and FX-hedged international portfolios for high-net-worth clients.

Chris graduated valedictorian of his high school and magna cum laude from the University of California, Irvine with a bachelor's degree in political science and a minor in management. He lives in Costa Mesa with his fiancée, Halley, and puppy, Bernadette. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, spending quality time with friends, mountain biking, snowboarding, running, and has recently taken up CrossFit. He is an avid fan of the NFL and loves all things action sports.

"We are excited to have Chris join our team for the long term to add to our capability in the management of our clients across the country. With his extensive experience helping clients navigate sophisticated investment management concepts, he will be a huge asset to our team at ACI. Chris' focus on financial planning combined with customized investment solutions and solid, core portfolio construction will help our clients as they pursue a successful long-term financial future," said Todd Walsh, CEO, Chief Technical Analyst.

About Alpha Cubed Investments: Alpha Cubed Investments is a registered investment adviser serving clients throughout the U.S. We manage assets for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Our objective at Alpha Cubed Investments is to protect investor capital using our 3-step investment process with the goal of managing risk and generating long-term investment returns, including income and capital gains. We offer personalized services to meet each client's financial goals. Alpha Cubed Investments offers custom portfolio management across the risk and return spectrum. For more information, please visit http://www.alphacubedinvestments.com. Services offered through Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. This brochure is solely for informational purposes. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where ACI and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by ACI unless a client service agreement is in place.

Media Contact

Todd Walsh, Alpha Cubed Investments, 1 (800) 701-2457, todd@alphacubedinvestments.com

SOURCE Alpha Cubed Investments