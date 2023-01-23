China Cement Clinker Import Industry Report 2023: Import Value was $1426.9 million in 2021, up 6% y-o-y - Outlook to 2032

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Cement Clinker Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China is the largest cement producer in the world. Due to the lower price of imported cement clinker, some Chinese cement manufacturing companies import cement clinker as a raw material for cement production to reduce costs.

In 2021, China imported 27.719 million tons of cement clinker, down 16.8% year-on-year, and the import value was US$1426.9 million, up 6.0% year-on-year. In the first three quarters of 2022, China imported 7.634 million tons of cement clinker, down 58.4% year-on-year, and the import value was US$424.8 million, down 52.6% year-on-year.

In the first three quarters of 2018-2022, the average import price of cement clinker in China generally shows a decreasing trend followed by an increasing trend. In 2018-2020, the average import price of cement clinker in China decreases continuously from US$46.5 per ton in 2018 to US$40.4 per ton in 2020.

According to the publisher's analysis, the average import price of cement clinker in China increases continuously in the first three quarters of 2020-2022. In 2021, the average import price of cement clinker in China is US$51.5 per ton, an increase of 27.4% y-o-y. In the first three quarters of 2022, the average import price of cement clinker in China is US$55.7 per ton, an increase of 13.9% y-o-y.

In 2021, China imports cement clinker from 21 countries and regions. The publisher's analysis shows that in 2021, China's major cement clinker import sources by import volume are Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Pakistan.

Among them, Vietnam is the largest source of cement clinker imports in China. 2021, China imports 22.354 million tons of cement clinker from Vietnam, accounting for 80.6% of the total imports and US$ 1164.0 million, accounting for 81.6% of the total imports.

China's Cement Clinker Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Cement Clinker Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Cement Clinker Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Cement Clinker Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Cement Clinker Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Cement Clinker Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Cement Clinker Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Cement Clinker Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Cement Clinker Import?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China Cement Clinker Import Analysis

1.1. Import Scale of Cement Clinker in China

1.1.1. Import Volume of Cement Clinker in China

1.1.2. Import Value of Cement Clinker in China

1.1.3. Import Price of Cement Clinker in China

1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Cement Clinker in China

1.1.5. Import Dependence of Cement Clinker in China

1.2. Major Import Sources of Cement Clinker in China

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value

2 China General Cement Clinker Import Analysis, 2018-2022

2.1 General Cement Clinker Import Volume

2.2. General Cement Clinker Import Value

2.3 General Cement Clinker Import Price

2.4 Import Dependence of General Cement Clinker

2.5. Import Sources of General Cement Clinker

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value

3 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Low-Alkali Cement Clinker

3.1. Import Volume of Low-Alkali Cement Clinker

3.2. Import Value of Low-Alkali Cement Clinker

3.3. Import Price of Low-Alkali Cement Clinker

3.4 Import Dependence of Low-Alkali Cement Clinker

3.5. Import Sources of Low-Alkali Cement Clinker

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value

4 2018-2022 China Medium Sulfate-Resistant Cement Clinker Import Analysis

4.1. Import Volume of Medium Sulfate-Resistant Cement Clinker

4.2. Import Value of Medium Sulfate-Resistant Cement Clinker

4.3 Import Price of Sulfate-Resistant Cement Clinker

4.4 Import Dependence of Sulfate-Resistant Cement Clinker

4.5 Import Sources of Sulfate-Resistant Cement Clinker

4.5.1. By Import Volume

4.5.2. By Import Value

5 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of High Sulfate-Resistant Cement Clinker

5.1. Import Volume of High Sulfate-Resistant Cement Clinker

5.2 Import Value of High Sulfate-Resistant Cement Clinker

5.3 Import Price of High Sulfate-Resistant Cement Clinker

5.4 Import Dependence of High Sulfate-Resistant Cement Clinker

5.5 Import Sources of Highly Sulfate-Resistant Cement Clinker

5.5.1. By Import Volume

5.5.2. By Import Value

6. 2018-2022 China Moderate-Heat Cement Clinker Import Analysis

6.1 Import Volume of Moderate-Heat Cement Clinker

6.2. Import Value of Moderate-Heat Cement Clinker

6.3. Import Price of Moderate-Heat Cement Clinker

6.4 Import Dependence of Moderate-Heat Cement Clinker

6.5. Import Sources of Moderate-Heat Cement Clinker

6.5.1. By Import Volume

6.5.2. By Import Value

7. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Low-Heat Cement Clinker

7.1 Import Volume of Low-Heat Cement Clinker

7.2. Import Value of Low-Heat Cement Clinker

7.3 Import Price of Low-Heat Cement Clinker

7.4 Import Dependence of Low-Heat Cement Clinker

7.5. Import Sources of Low-Heat Cement Clinker

7.5.1. By Import Volume

7.5.2. By Import Value

8 2018-2022 China's Major Import Sources of Cement Clinker Analysis

8.1 Import Analysis of Cement Clinker in Vietnam

8.2. South Korea Cement Clinker Import Analysis

8.3. Japan Cement Clinker Import Analysis

8.4. Indonesia Cement Clinker Import Analysis

8.5 Pakistan Cement Clinker Import Analysis

8.6. Other Cement Clinker Import Analysis

9. China's Cement Clinker Import Outlook, 2023-2032

9.1 Factors Affecting China's Cement Clinker Import

9.1.1 Favorable Factors

9.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

9.2. China's Cement Clinker Import Forecast, 2023-2032

9.2.1. Import Volume Forecast

9.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

9.2.3. Forecast of Major Imported Cement Clinker Types

