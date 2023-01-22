ICCPP, Parent Company of VOOPOO, Achieves Milestone with Its EVEREST LAB Accredited by China National Accreditation Service

Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2023) - Recently, the "EVEREST Lab" of ICCPP Group was accredited by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (hereinafter referred to as CNAS), becoming one of the few laboratories recognized by national authority in the electronic atomization industry.

CNAS is the only institution in China qualified to issue national laboratory accreditation certificates approved and authorized by the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China. CNAS is extremely strict on laboratory assessment, and its evaluation system covers many aspects such as hardware facilities, management level and technical strength. Laboratories recognized by CNAS in the atomization industry are few and far between.

Established at the end of 2021, the EVEREST Lab is committed to becoming a cutting-edge scientific research platform in the world. The Lab is established and developed with technical standards higher than those of the global industry and regulatory units. Adhering to the goal of "building the most comprehensive testing capability in the industry", the Lab has covered a number of domestic and foreign technical and standard tests. Recognition by CNAS not only means that ICCPP's scientific and rigorous nature has been recognized by relevant national departments and the whole industry, but also stands for a huge affirmation of ICCPP's scientific research and innovation, technical investment, and safety guarantee.

Scientific and technological strength empowers brand customer development

CNAS is a member of the mutual recognition agreement of the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and the Asia-Pacific Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (APLAC), whose test reports issued within its accreditation scope are widely recognized by laboratory institutions in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. Therefore, its test reports possess international authority and credibility. The EVEREST Lab has been recognized by CNAS, which not only highlights ICCPP's overwhelming advantages in scientific research, testing ability, management level and so forth, but also represents ICCPP's comprehensive strength and international competitiveness in the electronic atomization industry.

It is worth mentioning that CNAS-accredited laboratories can serve more global brand customers. As a global technological representative of atomization technology, the EVEREST Lab supports key market access tests, including PMTA in the US and TPD in the EU. The tests cover the chemical analysis and toxicological assessment of atomized liquid, atomized aerosol and other fields, and can help customers meet the testing needs of major global markets, including China, the US and Europe, to conduct the entry testing of different brands into many countries. ICCPP aspires to become a bridge of mutual trust between industry customers and global regulatory authorities, using leveraging its rich experience in compliance testing and institutional exchanges and enabling brand customers to enter broader overseas markets.

Consolidate innovative R&D capacities and firmly adhere to hard-core technology

ICCPP has been committed to scientific and technological R&D and continuous innovation since its inception. Since 2019, ICCPP has established four research institutes successively and then established the "EVEREST Lab" concerning CNAS standards and put it into use. ICCPP's research team features core capabilities such as material research, chemical experiment, physical testing and reliability testing. It focuses on atomization theory research, key technologies, material and function development and testing. In 2022, the EVEREST Lab team published the first SCI paper on structural science in the electronic atomization industry, providing valuable research data for the industry.

In addition to basic theoretical research, the EVEREST Lab also attaches great importance to the industrial application of cutting-edge technology. Its Gene Tree nanocrystalline ceramic core technology, combined with high-temperature environmentally-friendly ceramic materials and advanced film coating technology, solves the industry pain point of the ceramic core "sticking then dropping powder". ICCPP will successively launch iterative products equipped with Gene Tree nanocrystalline ceramic cores, which will surely lead the market innovation again and again. At the same time, the EVEREST Lab prearranges clinical studies to investigate the effects of different aerosol chemical components on different body tissues and in different dimensions.

Stick with strategic investment and build the cornerstone for ICCPP's long-term development

To maintain long-term competitiveness, a company must focus on the core, think before actions, and stick with strategic investment. ICCPP's investment in scientific research is of strategic importance. ICCPP places a high premium on scientific and technological innovation, the formation and transformation of intellectual property rights for a long time, and maintains high investment in R&D and intellectual property rights. Based on the theoretical layout of atomization science and technology, and combined with the application of new material and new structure development, a multi-component patent layout mode including appearance design, utility model, invention and PCT application is formed. Up to now, ICCPP has applied for more than 2000 patents worldwide, and won the title of "National Intellectual Property Advantage Enterprise" in 2022.

The recognition by CNAS signifies a solid step taken by ICCPP in terms of specialization, which is also a landmark event for the domestic electronic atomization industry to move forward in the high-quality development stage gradually. In the future, ICCPP will continue to focus on scientific research and technological innovation, give full play to the compliance testing ability of CNAS laboratories, establish a solid product safety "lifeline", and build a bridge of mutual trust between customers and global regulators, all to enable brand customers to enter broader overseas markets and create better product experience for customers.

About ICCPP:

ICCPP Group is a comprehensive electronic atomization ecological group with the whole industrial chain layout. It is rapidly developing with a new business model of the matrix, internationalization, and platform, integrating technology R&D, product design, intelligent manufacturing, brand operation, and supply chain management.

